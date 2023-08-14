**Related Video Above: Six top concerts coming to Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse this year.**

(WJW) — Country star Luke Bryan continues to battle with health issues, leading to yet another show cancellation over the weekend.

The 47-year-old artist let fans know Sunday morning that “regretfully” he would not be able to take the stage for a planned Brandon, Mississippi, concert that evening.

“Under doctor advisement after taking 6 days off to heal I attempted to sing at both shows Thursday and Saturday and it was a struggle,” Bryan said in a Twitter post. “Every show I sing I’m setting my voice back. I will continue to do everything I can to get better. Please know how much you mean to me and how heartbreaking this is to do.”

Shows in Utah, Idaho and Washington state were already canceled or rescheduled earlier this summer during the Country on Tour, thanks to what was described as a head cold.

The “American Idol” judge is scheduled to play multiple Ohio shows in the coming weeks, including one in Cincinnati on Thursday and the Bash on the Bay at Put-In-Bay on Aug. 24.

At this point, no other shows have been canceled, but ticket holders should watch for updates as concert dates approach.

On Monday, Bryan took to social media again thanking everyone for their patience.

“Last couple shows have not been easy to get through but I gave it my all,” he wrote. “Thankfully my friends and family were there to support. Thank you fans for showing up in a big way.”