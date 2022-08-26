CLEVELAND (WJW) — It’s probably the stinkiest thing happening in Cleveland this weekend, and it’s filling Shaker Square with some of the city’s top chefs, Ohio craft beers, live music and plenty of fun that’s ripe for the picking for families and children.

The Cleveland Garlic Festival, now in its 12th year, is happening from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday and from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday at the North Union Farmers Market, 13111 Shaker Square.

Here’s everything you need to know, according to the festival’s website:

How to get tickets

One-day tickets are $9 for adults — $10 on the day of the festival — and $5 for seniors age 65 and older and children ages 4 to 12. Younger kids get in free. You can buy tickets right now online.

How to get there

You can take Cleveland RTA’s Blue Line and Green Line, as well as the 48 and 48a bus lines to Shaker Square. The square is also “within easy walking distance” of the 11 bus, organizers said. Check the buses’ latest schedules online before you go.

Organizers encourage folks to park near an RTA stop along the green or blue lines and take the bus to the square. Here are details on RTA Park & Ride.

Dogs are not allowed at the fair.

Visitors are encouraged to wear masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

What to taste

The Top Chef Garlic Grill-Off will see the area’s culinary experts compete to make the best beef, chicken and pork dishes using garlic, with judging by local celebrities. The emcee is Lisa Sands, host of the CLE Foodcast.

“Everyone who attends can taste what the chefs have made,” Donita Anderson, executive director of the nonprofit market told New Day Cleveland.

The grass-fed beef and garlic competition between chefs Andy Ng of Ice or Rice and Antonia Philpot of Culinary Expressions Catering is set for 1 p.m. Saturday.

The free-range chicken and garlic contest has chefs Felix Torres of Tri-C Hospitality and Vitamix and Antonia Philpot and is set for 3 p.m. Saturday.

The pasture-raised pork and garlic competition is set for 1 p.m. Sunday with chefs Chris Di Lisi of Black Door Tavern; Drew Mansour of Artis; and Chris Kafscak of Nomad Culinary.

The vegetarian contest is set for 3 p.m. Sunday, with personal chef Anna Kim and Larder Executive Chef Jeremy Umansky competing.

Live entertainment schedule

A dozen bands and other performers are slated for the festival’s music and beer tents throughout the two days.

On Saturday, Aug. 27, you can see:

Here’s the lineup for Sunday, Aug. 28:

Fatback Mango from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. in the music tent

Gregory Garwood from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. in the beer tent

Wind and Sand Belly Dancer Troupe from 2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. in the music tent

Cat’s on Holiday from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the music tent

Xcetera from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the music tent

Things for kids to do

Here’s what families can find at the festival’s Mighty Locavores Area for Kids:

A pedal tractor maze

An inflatable obstacle course

An appearance from Jungle Bob

The “Taste the Season” watermelon game

“How Does Your Garlic Grow”

Entertainer Flower Clown

The Party Pals Mobile Farm

Face painting by Faces of Fair

What to buy

A dozen garlic farms are set to be there, offering more than two-dozen types of bulbs, including “all kind of different varietals that their grandmothers passed on from Italy,” said Anderson.

Alongside are several other vendors with culinary gear, specialty foods, home goods and more, along with eight craft beer and wine vendors.

See the full list of vendors online.