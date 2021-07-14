Harry Styles bringing tour to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse this fall

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: In this image released on March 14, Harry Styles performs onstage during the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, California and broadcast on March 14, 2021. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Superstar Harry Styles is reportedly heading to Cleveland this fall.

The 26-year-old English musician/actor’s new tour titled Love On Tour, which kicks off in Las Vegas in September, plans to take over Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Oct. 18, his team recently announced.

LOVE ON TOUR will be going out across the USA this September and I could not be more excited for these shows. As always, the well-being of my fans, band, and crew, is my top priority. pic.twitter.com/6VWHxrfrGK — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) July 14, 2021

During the concert, fans can expect to hear plenty of the songs off Styles’ most recent album, “Fine Line,” along with potential for a One Direction hit or two. Rocker Jenny Lewis set to open the show.

Tickets for the event go on sale to the general public starting Friday, July 23. Find out more right here.

Anyone needing a refresher on Styles’ style should check out the video below: