Harry Styles bringing tour to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse this fall

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Superstar Harry Styles is reportedly heading to Cleveland this fall.
The 26-year-old English musician/actor’s new tour titled Love On Tour, which kicks off in Las Vegas in September, plans to take over Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Oct. 18, his team recently announced.
During the concert, fans can expect to hear plenty of the songs off Styles’ most recent album, “Fine Line,” along with potential for a One Direction hit or two. Rocker Jenny Lewis set to open the show.
Tickets for the event go on sale to the general public starting Friday, July 23. Find out more right here.
Anyone needing a refresher on Styles’ style should check out the video below: