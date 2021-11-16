Harry Potter film stars reunite in upcoming 20th anniversary special

British actors Daniel Radcliffe, from left, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint arrive at a cinema in London’s Leicester Square for the World Premiere of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1, Thursday, Nov. 11, 2010. (AP Photo/Joel Ryan)

(WJW) — The first film about The Boy Who Lived, “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,” came out 20 years ago. And for all those muggles looking to commemorate such a milestone, the cast of the movie is gathering together for an upcoming HBO Max special.

Dubbed “Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts,” look for stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint, along with a slew of other actors, to lead you on a magical journey down memory lane. The cast is reportedly going to walk through past film sets and talk about their time making the movies.

Watson took to Instagram Tuesday to express her excitement for the upcoming event and how grateful she was to play Hermione Granger in the eight-film franchise.

“Happy 20th Anniversary, Potterheads,” she wrote. “We hope you enjoy the ‘Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts,’ which will stream New Year’s Day, Jan. 1 on HBO Max. Lots to look forward to.”

The first book in the beloved J.K. Rowling-penned series, also known as “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone” in the United Kingdom, came out in 1997. The film came out in November 2001.

Watch the trailer for the upcoming Harry Potter event below: