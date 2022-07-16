(WJW) — Move over Christmas in July, for some it’s time to start thinking about Halloween.

The Home Depot has already dropped some Sanderson sisters-inspired decorations on its website, after the recent trailer for “Hocus Pocus 2” got fans fired up for fall.

Yes, the much-beloved child-hungry witch sisters, played by Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy, are back for the sequel to the 1993 cult classic “Hocus Pocus.”

Disney+ had originally revealed a sequel was brewing in 2019, with Midler later confirming that the main stars were all on board. Now the film is expected to land on Disney+ on Sept. 30.

Those looking to celebrate early can purchase either a lawn inflatable of all three main characters ($150), which features the women holding hands atop of platform that says “I put a spell on you this Halloween,” or a single inflatable of Midler’s character Winifred holding a pumpkin that says “Gather ’round sisters” ($35).

The new film’s plot reportedly focuses in on the sister witches coming back to modern-day Salem, where they, presumably, “run amok” once more.