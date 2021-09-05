‘Golden Girls’ thanks you for ‘being a friend’ with Cleveland-area movie theater screenings

CLEVLAND (WJW) — They made us laugh and cry on the small screen plenty and now the “Golden Girls” are coming to a large screen near you.
That’s right, Rose, Blanche, Dorothy and Sophia are headed to three Cleveland-area theaters for a special engagement called “Forever Golden! A Celebration of the Golden Girls.”
Fans can expect the following memorable episodes during their screening (lasting a little more than 2 hours total):
- “The Pilot”
- “The Flu”
- “The Way We Met”
- “Ladies of the Evening”
- “Grab That Dough”
Showings are on Tuesday, Sept. 14 and Tuesday, Sept. 21 at 7 p.m. at Cinemark at Valley View, Cedar Lee Theatre in Cleveland Heights and Cinemark Strongsville at Southpark Mall.
Find tickets for the event right here.