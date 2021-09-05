‘Golden Girls’ thanks you for ‘being a friend’ with Cleveland-area movie theater screenings

THE GOLDEN GIRLS — Pictured: (l-r) Bea Arthur as Dorothy Petrillo-Zbornak, Rue McClanahan as Blanche Devereaux, Betty White as Rose Nylund, Estelle Getty as Sophia Petrillo — Photo by: NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via GETTY

CLEVLAND (WJW) — They made us laugh and cry on the small screen plenty and now the “Golden Girls” are coming to a large screen near you.

That’s right, Rose, Blanche, Dorothy and Sophia are headed to three Cleveland-area theaters for a special engagement called “Forever Golden! A Celebration of the Golden Girls.”

Fans can expect the following memorable episodes during their screening (lasting a little more than 2 hours total):

“The Pilot”

“The Flu”

“The Way We Met”

“Ladies of the Evening”

“Grab That Dough”

Showings are on Tuesday, Sept. 14 and Tuesday, Sept. 21 at 7 p.m. at Cinemark at Valley View, Cedar Lee Theatre in Cleveland Heights and Cinemark Strongsville at Southpark Mall.

Find tickets for the event right here.