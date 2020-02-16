Get paid to binge-watch the ‘Fast & Furious’ saga

YONKERS, N.Y. (WJW) — Attention Fast & Furious fanatics: We’ve found your dream job.

Yonkers Honda is holding a competition to find one diehard Fast Saga fan to binge-watch all nine existing Fast Saga movies ahead of the release of Fast & Furious 9.

The company will pay the winner $900 to watch and review the entire Fast & Furious franchise. Essentially, that’s $100 for each per film.

The fan must watch the first eight movies, plus the Hobbs & Shaw spinoff and fill out a worksheet analyzing each film. The winner must also submit a tweet-length review of Fast & Furious 9.

“You’ll also be asked to chronicle your binge-watching journey on Facebook and Twitter,” the Yonkers Honda page says.

All movies and worksheets have to be completed by May 25.

In addition to the $900 payment, Yonkers Honda will provide the winner with a box set of all eight mainline movies in the Fast Saga as well as a copy of Hobbs and Shaw, a $50 gift card to the movie theater of their choice to be used to see Fast & Furious 9 opening weekend, and a movie-watching snack pack filled with NOS Energy Drinks, popcorn, and a selection of movie candy.

The ideal candidate must have a strong passion for cars and movies.

Click here to apply. The application will close at 3 pm EST on Wednesday, May 6.

Fast & Furious 9 is slated for release on May 22. You can watch the trailer in the video above.

