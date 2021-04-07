Get paid $2,400 to watch 24 hours of true crime documentaries with your friends

Detective board with photos of suspected criminals, crime scenes and evidence with red threads, retro toned (Getty Images)

(WJW) — True crime fanatics — this one’s for you!

For the second year in a row, Magellan TV, a documentary streaming service, is looking to pay someone to watch true 24 hours of crime documentaries.

The company is looking to pay a team of sleuths $100 per hour to take on the challenge.

Last year the company hired one person for the challenge, paying them $1,000. This year, they’re going to pay a team of three $2,400 each. They will also receive a free 1-year subscription to the streaming service.

Magellan TV says the ideals candidates “live for true crime.”

“They can handle the most menacing serial killer, the goriest details, and don’t flinch at the chilling paranormal,” Magellan TV wrote in the job posting. “And they love it so much that they’re willing to stream it nonstop for 24 hours.”

The team will be tasked with watching the following:

In addition to watching the documentaries, the team will be responsible for documenting their true crime all-nighter on social media.

Those interested in the position are encouraged to apply on Magellan TV’s website.