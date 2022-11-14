LAS VEGAS (WJW) — Country legend Garth Brooks is fixin’ to set up shop in Sin City next year.

The “Friends in Low Places” singer has been offered a residency at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, following in the footsteps of Celine Dion and Adele.

“Vegas is the place where anything goes, and The Colosseum at Caesars is the heart of Vegas,” Brooks said in a statement. “The perfect combination to present a show that will not only push the envelope, it’s gonna shred it.”

The show called Garth Brooks/Plus ONE, is going to be different every night, allowing fans a unique experience.

Tickets are, of course, quite limited, and only people who are signed up for Ticketmaster Verified Fan by Nov. 17 at 8 a.m. PST are going to have the opportunity to purchase them on Nov. 21 at 10 a.m.

Find the dates for the shows below:

• May 2023: 18, 20, 21, 25, 27, 28

• June 2023: 1, 3, 4

• July 2023: 6, 8, 9, 13, 15, 16, 20, 22, 23

• Nov. 2023: 29

• Dec. 2023: 1, 2, 6, 8, 9, 13, 15, 16

It is not clear how much tickets are going to cost, but fans should expect to pay dearly for the experience.