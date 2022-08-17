MALIBU, Calif. (WJW) — The death of comedian and actor Bob Saget was felt around the world earlier this year, with the impact greatly affecting his TV family.

Jodie Sweetin, who played Saget’s middle daughter Stephanie on “Full House,” got married in a small Malibu ceremony last month and revealed his presence was very much felt during the event, which included former castmates Candace Cameron Bure and John Stamos and Saget’s widow Kelly Rizzo.

UNITED STATES – NOVEMBER 10: FULL HOUSE – “And They Call It Puppy Love” – Season Three – 11/10/89, Danny (Bob Saget) wasn’t thrilled that Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin) and her sisters kept a dog that showed up in their yard., (Photo by ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)



“I kinda can’t stop thinking about this day…” the 40-year-old Sweetin said in a recent Instagram post.

Sweetin spoke with E! News’ “Daily Pop” recently about how Stamos apparently accidentally wore an old shirt of Saget’s to the wedding, quickly selecting the top from his closet after his wife told him to change. When he arrived, he told Sweetin he realized he was wearing one of Saget’s black button-ups.

“Bob was there in his weird little way,” Sweetin said.

Sweetin married Mescal Wasilewski, her fourth husband, on July 30.

Saget died in January after being found unresponsive in a Florida hotel. He was 56 years old.

“What an honor it was to be there and celebrate your love,” Rizzo commented on one of Sweetin’s post. “I know Bob was right by my side. Love you so much.”