CLEVELAND (WJW) — What was once Wizard World is now Fan Expo Cleveland.

The renamed fan event is taking place this weekend at the Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland, with one-out-of-this-world celebrity in attendance. Actor William Shatner, freshly back from space, is headlining the 3-day event that celebrates all things comics and sci-fi and gaming and so much more.

Fans willing to pay extra, can grab an autograph and/or photo from 91-year-old Shatner and a slew of other actors, voice actors and comic creators.

Take a look at at some of the other celebrities hitting up the event below:

Michael Rooker, of “Guardians of the Galaxy,” “Suicide Squad”

“Clerks” cast reunion with Kevin Smith, Jason Mewes, Brian O’Halloran, Trevor Fehrman and Jeff Anderson,

“Sons of Anarchy” acrtors Theo Rossi, Ryan Hurst and Ron Perlman, and fan favorites

Katee Sackhoff of “The Mandalorian,” “Battlestar Galactica”

John de Lancie, of “Star Trek: The Next Generation,” “Stargate: SG1”

Mark Sheppard of “Supernatural,” “Battlestar Galactica”

Find the full list of celebrity guests right here.

The event takes place Friday 4 p.m.-9p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.-7 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Admission runs from $37-$119 for adults with lower prices available for kids and families. Purchase tickets right here.