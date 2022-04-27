CLEVELAND (WJW) — What was once Wizard World is now Fan Expo Cleveland.
The renamed fan event is taking place this weekend at the Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland, with one-out-of-this-world celebrity in attendance. Actor William Shatner, freshly back from space, is headlining the 3-day event that celebrates all things comics and sci-fi and gaming and so much more.
Fans willing to pay extra, can grab an autograph and/or photo from 91-year-old Shatner and a slew of other actors, voice actors and comic creators.
Take a look at at some of the other celebrities hitting up the event below:
- Michael Rooker, of “Guardians of the Galaxy,” “Suicide Squad”
- “Clerks” cast reunion with Kevin Smith, Jason Mewes, Brian O’Halloran, Trevor Fehrman and Jeff Anderson,
- “Sons of Anarchy” acrtors Theo Rossi, Ryan Hurst and Ron Perlman, and fan favorites
- Katee Sackhoff of “The Mandalorian,” “Battlestar Galactica”
- John de Lancie, of “Star Trek: The Next Generation,” “Stargate: SG1”
- Mark Sheppard of “Supernatural,” “Battlestar Galactica”
Find the full list of celebrity guests right here.
The event takes place Friday 4 p.m.-9p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.-7 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Admission runs from $37-$119 for adults with lower prices available for kids and families. Purchase tickets right here.