Khloe Kardashian, former Cavs player Tristan Thompson split up again: reports

(WJW) — For those keeping up with the saga that is Khloe Kardashian and former Cavs player Tristan Thompson’s relationship, you’ll know the pair had seemingly reconciled and were even holed up together during the COVID-19 quarantine.

Now it appears the two have hit splitsville — again — after various reports of Thompson going out with other women. As a source divulged to People, the two are reportedly trying to remain amicable for their 3-year-old daughter True.

This combination photo shows TV personality Khloe Kardashian at the NBCUniversal Network 2017 Upfront in New York on May 15, 2017, left, and Cleveland Cavaliers’ Tristan Thompson during an NBA basketball practice in Oakland, Calif., on May 30, 2018. Kardashian and Thompson have a nearly one-year-old daughter named True. (AP Photo)

“They are not together right now,” the source told the magazine. “The ups and downs with Tristan were always very frustrating for Khloe. She has worked so hard to trust Tristan.”

The 36-year-old “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star, first went official with the now 30-year-old Boston Celtics player back in 2016. At the time, the pair were often spotted in Cleveland together, and Kardashian even gave birth at a hospital in town. Kardashian eventually broke up with Thompson after reports of cheating.

Kardashian was previously married to another NBA player Lamar Odom from 2009-2016. Thompson also has another child, 4-year-old Prince, from a previous relationship.

During a “KUWTK” reunion show, which just aired on Sunday but was filmed in April, Kardashian opened up about their relationship:

“I know the growth and all the work that he’s done,” she said, explaining how she was working to trust Thompson. “I know all of the help that he’s gotten and the constant efforts that he makes every single day and how hard he fought to get back with me currently. I mean, you can ask everyone, it really wasn’t an easy thing for him. I don’t understand why someone would go through all that if they weren’t serious.”

During that same reunion show, Kardashian announced they were looking for a surrogate to have another child.