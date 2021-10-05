Food Network’s ‘Dinner: Impossible’ heads to Cedar Point in new episode

**Related Video Above: Cedar Point is going cashless.**

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) — Cedar Point is getting the Food Network treatment in a new episode of “Dinner: Impossible.”

The show, which features chef Robert Irvine as he bombs around various locales working to concoct creative dinners for large groups in a set amount of time, is now showing off the Sandusky spot in its 10th season.

In an episode called “Thrill-Seekers,” which airs Tuesday, Irvine heads to the roller coaster-lovers paradise to make dinner for 150 people in honor of the park’s 150th anniversary, which was in 2020.

A description of the episode says Irvine and his team’s goal is to make dishes using only items found at concession stands before time runs out.

Viewers can find out more about the show and the upcoming Cedar Point episode right here.