Foo Fighters announce surprise show at House of Blues for Thursday

**Find out more about Rock Hall induction week in the video above.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The soon-to-be-inducted-into-the-Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foo Fighters announced they’re putting on a surprise show at House of Blues Cleveland this week.

For fans who follow the group on social media, the band announced tickets were going on sale today at noon. As of 1 p.m., the tickets are, of course, sold out.

Class of 2021 rulez! 🤘 Come party at @HOBCleveland Thursday, Oct. 28th! Tickets are on sale TODAY at 12pm ET. https://t.co/ZRLIX2MSes pic.twitter.com/LknNPOsibM — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) October 26, 2021

Only allowing for a couple thousand fans, The House of Blues is a far more intimate venue than Blossom Music Center, where the Foo Fighters last played while in the area in 2018.

The event is all part of the Rock Hall’s big lead up to the 2021 induction ceremony at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Saturday. Tickets for that event, where Sir Paul McCartney is slated to induct the Foos, can be found right here.