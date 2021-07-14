Filming for Adam Driver-led Netflix movie wraps in Wellington

WELLINGTON, Ohio (WJW) — The Village of Wellington is enjoying its own little slice of Hollywood as production crews wrap up three days of filming for the Netflix movie “White Noise.”

“This morning I was walking in and there’s all these you know, 1970s and 1980s cars parked all over the street and it’s like oh my gosh this is like walking through, through the1980s again,” said Kim Weigl, manager of All Ohio Trains & Toy Company.

Tracy Wind, who owns Cherished Creations, said: “We did watch the wrap up scene or whatever they did at the end of the evening and it was different, it was kind of cool to watch.”

Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig star in the film, and Wellington’s main intersection has been shut down during filming. For weeks the streets were transformed to look like something out of the 1980s.

WJW photo

The turn-of-the-century buildings are home to several small businesses including Cherished Creations, a handmade craft and consignment shop in reality but in the movie, “We are a bookstore, they put a display in our window and they gave us a fresh paint job,” Wind said.

Next door, All Ohio Train and Toy Company is now a TV and radio store said Weigl. “They put a bunch of 1980s televisions and boomboxes and VCRS and stuff in our window.”

Businesses were provided with an “inconvenience fee” of anywhere from $500 to $1,000 by Netflix.

Wellington Mayor Hans Schneider says the production crew is expected to leave materials behind like signage and awnings though businesses would have to apply for the addition.

“There’s an opportunity there for businesses to go back to the past with kind of some of the ideas that the production crew came up with,” he said.

Liam Neeson also visited the village in 2019 to film “The Marksman” and Schneider says they would be happy to host future projects.

“I think anytime you get to put your community in the limelight, even if it’s 10 minutes on screen or four minutes, whatever, I think that’s positive,” he said.

And after filming wraps, they believe the limelight will stick around.

“I think in the long-run, it will help the business because we’re getting a lot of out of towners that are coming to look and to experience, although they can’t walk through right now, I’m sure they’ll be back,” said Wind.

WJW photo

Wellington Police say the plan is for barricades to be removed by midnight or shortly after. If anything changes they will update their Facebook page.

Schneider says work to restore the village back to 2021 is set to begin tomorrow.