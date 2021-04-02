Fans bid farewell to the Duke of Hastings: ‘Bridgerton’ star will not appear in season 2

This image released by Netflix shows Phoebe Dynevor, left, and Rege-Jean Page in a scene from “Bridgerton.” (Liam Daniel/Netflix via AP)

(WJW) — The hit Netflix show “Bridgerton” will continue without the Duke of Hastings.

According to a note from Lady Whistledown’s society papers, Regé-Jean Page, who played Simon Basset, will not be in season two.

At the end of season one, Simon Basset and his wife, Daphne Bridgerton, welcomed their firstborn child. This comes after viewers followed the couple’s whirlwind romance for the entire season.

The note from Lady Whistledown states that “Daphne will remain a devoted wife and sister, helping her brother navigate the upcoming social season and what it has to offer — more intrigue and romance than my readers may be able to bear.”

Your Grace, it has been a pleasure. 💜🐝 pic.twitter.com/kX1nIG8pz7 — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) April 2, 2021

While Bridgerton fans may be disappointed by this news, it should not come as a surprise.

Page told Variety he knew the role was a short-term commitment, describing Simon and Daphne’s romance as a “one-season arc” that has been completed.

“It’s a one-season arc. It’s going to have a beginning, middle, end – give us a year,” Page reportedly said. “It felt like a limited series. I get to come in, I get to contribute my bit and then the Bridgerton family rolls on.”

Page said his experience on Bridgerton was “the ride of a lifetime” and he has “nothing but excitement” for the cast as they continue their journey the show.

“Pleasure and a privilege!,” Page tweeted Friday. “An honour to be a member of the family – on and off screen, cast, crew and incredible fans – the love is real and will just keep growing.”

Pleasure and a privilege! An honour to be a member of the family – on and off screen, cast, crew and incredible fans – the love is real and will just keep growing ❤️💫 https://t.co/YBk4RvKNpx — Regé-Jean Page (@regejean) April 2, 2021