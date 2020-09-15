Family of Carole Baskin’s missing husband runs commercial during her ‘Dancing With the Stars’ debut

While “Tiger King” star Carole Baskin made her debut on the dance floor on ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” Monday night, the family of her missing husband debuted a commercial asking anyone with information about the disappearance of Don Lewis to please come forward.

Attorney John Phillips released a video on YouTube Monday night talking about the commercial.

He said it would play in several markets — including Tampa.

“We hit some important places,” Phillips said. “We hope people can help and somebody comes forward and we get justice for Don Lewis.”

Lewis’ 1997 disappearance was talked about after people watched the popular Netflix documentary “Tiger King” earlier this year.

In the show, Baskin’s rival — Joseph Maldonado-Passage — claimed Baskin Killed Lewis by feeding him to her tigers.

It’s a claim Baskin denied.

Maldonado-Passage, better known by his stage name, Joe Exotic, was sentenced earlier this year to 22 years in prison for his role in a murder-for-hire plot to try to kill Baskin.

Lewis was declared legally dead in 2002. Nobody has been arrested or charged in connection with the case.

In the commercial, three of Lewis’ children and his former assistant asked for anyone with information in the case to come forward.

Tonight during @DancingABC with the Stars the family of Don Lewis aired a special message in response to Carole Baskin being on the show. You can see it here: https://t.co/UVpLLOquU5. We are disappointed the producers are choosing sensation of answers and ratings over justice. — John M. Phillips (@JohnPhillips) September 15, 2020

“Do you know who did this or if Carole Baskin was involved?” Phillips asks in the commercial.

The family announced a $100,000 reward and offered a tipline for anyone with information to call.

Baskin danced to “Eye of the Tiger” on Monday night while wearing a tiger print outfit.

Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below: