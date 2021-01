Drew Carey hosts the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series auto racing awards Friday, Dec. 4, 2015, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland native Drew Carey continues to advocate for his hometown, even from afar.

“The Price is Right” host recently appeared on “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune,” winning $55,550 for a local charity, the Greater Cleveland Food Bank.

The non-profit organization, which continues to assist thousands of people during the coronavirus pandemic, was proud to cheer on Carey during the show Thursday.

While Carey failed to solve the bonus round puzzle, $55,550 isn’t too shabby at all.