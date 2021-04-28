Draft, derby and tacos: Spring 2021 events not to be missed in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WJW) — This feels good to say. Here is a list of things to do in Cleveland. Things that involve groups of people and gatherings. Events that not too long ago, may not have been possible. There is now hope that we will emerge from this pandemic together. Not to go back to normal, but to a new normal.

Of course, some COVID-19 health restrictions still apply, but that doesn’t mean we can’t still have some fun.

Here are some ideas for this spring in Cleveland and beyond:

NFL Draft – April 29 through May 1

Cleveland is hosting the NFL Draft this year (as seen in the video up top). Hopefully you already realized. There are signs everywhere, and extra-large helmets from every team on Mall C. A huge stage has been erected on the Lake Erie waterfront and people are coming. Masks are required and it’s probably going to rain. Football teams are going to select promising young men for their squads hoping for the next superstar; hoping to bring victory to their city. Find out everything you need to know about the event in the FOX 8 NFL Draft Guide.

Hello Spring at 78th Street Studios – April 30 through May 1

Those looking for Mother’s Day gifts or just amazing locally-made art to decorate their homes with are invited to the 78th Street Studios spring event at 1305 W. 80th Street. The free and open-to-the-public two-day event goes from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. Masks are required. Find out more about the space and which vendors are available right here.

Derby Day Drive-In – May 1

The Cleveland Metroparks is hosting a Kentucky Derby event at its Brookside Reservation at 4101 Fulton Parkway. On a big screen, event goers can watch the main event followed by a viewing of horse film “Secretariat.” Large hats are optional, but always a sweet idea, plus you even may win a prize. The event starts at 5:30 p.m. and cost is $30 per vehicle. You can find out more right here.

Mother’s Day Weekend at Greater Cleveland Aquarium – May 7 through May 10

Don’t forget, Mother’s Day is May 9. But seriously, don’t forget. The Greater Cleveland Aquarium is offering a special weekend for kids and their mothers to do some underwater exploration without getting wet. The fish-filled spot is offering discounts and a trivia hunt game all weekend long. Find out more about the weekend right here.

Cleveland Taco Week – May 17-23

Tacos are delicious. That’s just science. But for Cleveland Taco Week, you’ll have the opportunity to try out tons of restaurants’ offerings for only $2 a piece. And that’s a deal too good to miss. Find out more about the event right here.

Cavaliers and Indians tickets

Obviously, you already knew that Cleveland teams were back at it again and that you could go cheer them on in person (with the Indians hopefully upping their stadium capacity as the season continues), but we’re just here to remind you. Find Cavs tickets right here. Find Indians tickets right here.

LOOKING AHEAD TO SUMMER …

Alan Jackson – July 10

The first really big concert to hit Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse since the pandemic struck is coming this summer. And it’s none other than country royalty Alan Jackson. He may not have a mullet anymore but he’s still got the songs. Find out more about the indoor, in-person concert right here. Tickets start at $40.

Wonderstruck in Cleveland – July 24 through July 25

It’s important to note that while Wonderstruck in Cleveland is not actually in Cleveland, the big outdoor concert is bringing some top talent to the area, including Trombone Shorty, Third Eye Blind, Portugal. the Man and Noah Cyrus. Held at Lakeland Community College in Kirtland, tickets currently start at $90 for a day pass. Find out more about the event right here.

The Cleveland Orchestra at Blossom Music Center – Starting July 3

To listen to one of the best orchestras in the world as the sun sets on a perfect Northeast Ohio summer night … there’s nothing quite like it. Bring a picnic basket full of all your favorite delights and settle in for a true treat. Yes, the orchestra, which did not get to hold in-person concerts at Severance Hall this season, is back this summer at Blossom Music Center. From Beethoven to Beatles, the concert lineup has something for everyone. Find out more right here.

Find more events right here, and don’t forget Cleveland’s live music clubs and comedy clubs are starting to reopen now, too. Support local.