(WJW) — Does every film need a sequel?

When it comes to any old Hollywood hit, it seems the answer could be yes (whether all films actually need a sequel is a whole other article). Last week, Deadline learned another beloved comedy is getting a part two: “Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story.”

Yes, the 2004 movie that brought us the five D’s of dodgeball — dodge, duck, dip, dive and dodge — has more story left to tell.

Deadline confirmed that star Vince Vaughn is ready to make a return, but it’s still unclear if any more of his famous colleagues are going to follow suit.

LONDON – AUGUST 17: Actors Ben Stiller, Christine Taylor and Vince Vaughn arrive at the UK Premiere of “Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story” at the Odeon Kensington August 17, 2004 in London. (Photo by Steve Finn/Getty Images)

Justin Long told Comicbook.com late last year that Ben Stiller, who played the bad guy White Goodman in the original movie, was hesitant to do another film.

“Of course, I would love to do it and I hope that it ends up happening, but I think Ben [Stiller] is a little… what he told me on that podcast was that he’s a little trepidatious about doing a sequel to something so beloved, something that people enjoy so much,” Long said.

The new movie is going to be written by Jordan VanDina (“The Binge”) from an idea from the mind of Vaughn. The plot, at this point, is still under wraps and no filming date has been set.