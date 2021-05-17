Def Leppard, Motley Crue’s big stadium tour postponed to 2022, including Cleveland stop

**Related Video: Learn more about the recently-announced Rock and Roll Hall of Fame class of 2021 in the video above.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — What was supposed to be a big celebration of rock ‘n’ roll at FirstEnergy Stadium last July has now been postponed until next year.

The Stadium Tour featuring Def Leppard and Motley Crue with Poison and Joan Jett & the Blackhearts is now coming to Cleveland on July 14, 2022, the bands recently announced, saying the move was made so the touring show could hit all previously-announced stops.

Find the whole tour schedule below:

To all our loyal fans, can’t wait to get back on stage and bring The Stadium Tour to all of our fans.

It is going to be one for the history books!



– announcement for glendale, az coming soon.#mötleycrue #defleppard #poison #joanjettandtheblackhearts pic.twitter.com/25vQ7pNPaR — Mötley Crüe (@MotleyCrue) May 14, 2021

Motley Crue’s supposed “Final Tour” came through then-called Quicken Loans Arena in August 2015.

After the pandemic put a damper on so much, large concerts are returning to Northeast Ohio starting this summer. Find out more right here.