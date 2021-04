THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 0889 — Pictured: Musical Guest Dave Matthews Band performs “Samurai Cop (Oh Joy Begin)” on June 21, 2018 — (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WJW) – For Dave Matthews Band fans and all concert lovers, this is music to their ears.

Dave Matthews Band has rescheduled its tour dates for 2021.

They will play at Blossom Music Center in Cuyahoga Falls on September 29, 2021 in a rescheduled show.

Blossom has not released specific details about how their concert setup will work with COVID-19 regulations, however, the standard has been masks for everyone and social distancing between groups.