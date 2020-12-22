Dave Chappelle to buy former Ohio fire station, turn into comedy club

YELLOW SPRINGS, Ohio (WDTN) – Comedian Dave Chappelle is set to open a comedy club in what was formerly the Miami Township Fire Station.

The Yellow Springs Development Corporation (YSDC) said Monday that they finalized an agreement to sell the fire station to Iron Table Holdings, LLC, owned by Chappelle.

YSDC said the agreement came after a several-month long process during which interested buyers were first asked to submit a preliminary development plan to the YSDC Fire Station Subcommittee.

Interested parties later toured the facility and presented detailed business and architectural plans for the building. The presentations were evaluated on several criteria including job creation, local impact, environmental impact and diversity.

YSDC said Iron Table Holdings, LLC ranked highest in the criterias of profits/wages/taxes, environmental impact, local impact, diversity and COVID-19 considerations.

The agreement is the first community-based transaction the corporation has carried out.

