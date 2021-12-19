Cuyahoga County Public Library named one of the top libraries in the country, again

CUYAHOGA COUNTY (WJW) — Having fun isn’t hard when you’ve got a library card. But when you’ve got a card with the Cuyahoga County Public Library, you’re also getting access to one of the top systems in the country, according to the Library Journal.

Yes, for the 12th year in a row, the CCPL has received the journal’s best overall score in the Index of Public Library Service among its peers (those with an expenditure rate of $30 million-plus). They also nabbed the coveted five-star ranking.

“CCPL’s long run at the top of Library Journal‘s rating system is unique,” CCPL Executive Director Tracy Strobel said in a statement. “No library has ever had a 12-year run like we are enjoying now. It is a testament to our organization’s deep commitment to providing excellent library service, our dedicated staff, and the tremendous support we receive from our communities.”

The Cleveland Public Library also reportedly gained five stars on and was ranked fourth (one up from last year) on the index when compared to their peers, which was also the $30 million-plus category.

CPL has received four or five stars from the Library Journal since 2009. The rankings are based on data from 2019.

Other libraries across the state were also mentioned on the list in various categories — including the East Cleveland Library, Hudson Library and Historical Society, Lakewood Public Library and the Cleveland Heights-University Heights Public Library — showing how much Ohio continues to prioritize libraries.

Area residents are able to join in the fun (meaning access to internet, city archives, story time and more) by getting a free library card. Find out more about that right here and here.