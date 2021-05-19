Cue the screaming, Jonas Brothers are coming to Blossom in September

Kevin Jonas, from left, Nick Jonas and Joe Jonas, of the Jonas Brothers, arrive at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WJW) — The Jonas Brothers are coming to Blossom Music Center later this year as part of the trio’s Remember This Tour, the band announced today.

With COVID-19 health orders relaxing as people are vaccinated, more and more bands are coming Northeast Ohio’s way this year, and fans of Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas can get ready to see them here come Wednesday, Sept. 22 at 6 p.m.

We couldn’t be more excited to officially announce…. WE ARE GOING ON TOUR THIS SUMMER and we're bringing our friend @KelseaBallerini! Had to make sure we could see you guys as soon as we could! Tickets on sale Thursday, May 27th! #RememberThisTour https://t.co/CjvOnTOi4I pic.twitter.com/EwEqq0ei1h — Jonas Brothers (@jonasbrothers) May 19, 2021

The brothers, who rose to fame with the help of the Disney Channel back in 2005 only to break up in in 2013 and reunite in 2019, are embarking on the 44-date tour starting in August.

While the crew doesn’t have any fresh tunes out yet this year, they plan on putting out a new single, “Remember This,” around the time the summer Olympics begin in June.

Fans can purchase tickets starting May 27 at 10 a.m. for the amphitheater show.