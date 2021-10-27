Country star Chase Rice helping to bring new venue to Flats East Bank

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Country singer Chase Rice is getting into the restaurant business, reportedly helping to bring an entertainment venue and eatery to Cleveland’s Flats East Bank by the end of the year.

The new spot called Welcome to the Farm, which is opening in partnership with Forward Hospitality Group (the folks behind FWD and Goodnight John Boy), is reportedly set to open in December.

“We’ve been working on this for a while and I’m excited to finally let everyone in on the secret,” Rice, whose father is reportedly from Ohio, said in a press release. “I’ve had a blast learning about another side of the entertainment and hospitality industry and getting to put my stamp on things at Welcome to the Farm. I can’t wait to welcome y’all in December.”

The new 5,250 square foot building, which does feature a patio and isn’t far from where Alley Cat is located, is set to offer live music, along with bar food and drinks. Capacity is set at 280 people.

Rice is not the first country musician to attempt to bring a restaurant to Cleveland’s renovated Flats district. Plans for Rascal Flatts and Toby Keith-themed spots never came to fruition.