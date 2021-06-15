Country singer John Rich headlines charity concert at Lorain Palace Theater this fall

LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) — Country singer John Rich is coming to Northeast Ohio, and he’s bringing a few friends with him.
The concert takes place Nov. 10 at the Lorain Palace Theater, with special guest apperances from Browns legend Bernie Kosar and U.S. army Staff Sergeant Travis Mills.
All proceeds from the show are set to be donated to the Travis Mills Foundation, which helps veterans.
Tickets are available starting June 24, but as a special thank you for being a FOX 8 viewer, you can get pre-sale access to tickets starting June 22 by using code FOX8.
Find more event and ticket info right here.