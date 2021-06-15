Country singer John Rich headlines charity concert at Lorain Palace Theater this fall

FILE – In a Dec. 13, 2016 file photo, John Rich of the country music duo Big & Rich performs a song during a taping for Dolly Parton’s Smoky Mountain Rise Telethon in Nashville, Tenn. Fox News host Greg Gutfeld can now add songwriter to his resume after a song he co-wrote with country singer John Rich and featuring his fellow co-hosts on the political talk show “The Five,” has debuted on the Billboard charts. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) — Country singer John Rich is coming to Northeast Ohio, and he’s bringing a few friends with him.

The concert takes place Nov. 10 at the Lorain Palace Theater, with special guest apperances from Browns legend Bernie Kosar and U.S. army Staff Sergeant Travis Mills.

All proceeds from the show are set to be donated to the Travis Mills Foundation, which helps veterans.

Tickets are available starting June 24, but as a special thank you for being a FOX 8 viewer, you can get pre-sale access to tickets starting June 22 by using code FOX8.

Find more event and ticket info right here.