NASHVILLE, Ohio (WJW) — Jason Bradley DeFord, aka Jelly Roll, is one of many in the entertainment business with tons of tattoos.

But it turns out, the country crossover artist isn’t as stoked about all of his ink as one would think. Going on the Audacy Check-In podcast earlier this month, Jelly Roll confessed to Jason Bailey how many of them he wish he didn’t have.

“Oh, 96% of them. I have more tattoo regrets than I do, ‘Man I’m glad I got this,’” the now 38-year-old from Nashville said on the podcast. “How you think at 16 years old and how you think at 36 years old are so dramatically far apart from each other. It’s embarrassing.”

Jelly Roll arrives at the 58th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)

He did point out that some of the tattoos “have a cool story,” especially ones that represent his various music tours, but all the rest he wonders what he was thinking.

“I’ve got a Gerber baby smoking a joint tattooed on my arm.” he said, describing one of his worst tattoos. “I don’t know who authorized this in my life or who was around me at this moment, but I hate them.”

Jelly Roll, who recently won three CMT Music Awards, is far from alone in getting tattoos. As many as 30% of Americans (not just famous ones) have one tattoo or more, according to a 2019 Ipsos poll.