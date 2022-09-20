This image released by Disney shows Mirabel, voiced by Stephanie Beatriz, in a scene from the animated film “Encanto.” (Disney via AP)

CLEVELAND (WJW) — With the transition of summer into fall, North Coast Harbor is offering free, family-friendly outdoor movie events on the shores of Lake Erie.

Taking place at Voinovich Bicentennial Park (800 East 9th Street Pier), the screenings are double features and start at 6:30 p.m.

The beloved films being shown are as follows:

Sat, Sept. 24 – “Finding Nemo” and “The Goonies”

Sat, Oct. 22 – “Encanto” and “Back to the Future”

Movie-goers are encouraged to bring low-rise lawn chairs or blankets to the viewings, with food and beverages available on site.

Nearby parking does cost money, so people are asked to plan accordingly.

Find our more about the event right here.