AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — You know him from the “Daily Show” and of course his own HBO late-night series “Last Week Tonight.” And now the one and only John Oliver is bringing his stand-up to Akron.

The English comedian, who now has dual citizenship, is coming to the Akron Civic Theater on Oct. 11.

Press photo by Sean Hagwell

Tickets go on sale for the show Friday at 10 a.m.

Like other late-night TV shows, “Last Week Tonight” has been on hiatus due to the screenwriter’s strike that’s been going on for months.