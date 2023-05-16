**Related Video Above: Carlos Jones performs on the Fox 8 virtual Jukebox.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — What was once Reggae Festival Cleveland has, in its seventh iteration, become Rock N Reggae Festival.

Bringing even more change, the Memorial Day Weekend event, which sold out last year, is also expanding to two days and is moving to Cleveland’s Voinovich Park, right on Lake Erie.

The first day of music is going to include more rock-infused reggae artists, while Day 2 is about traditional reggae.

The music lineup is as follows:

Saturday, May 27

Noon – Human Nature

2 p.m. – HWT

4 p.m. – Cloud9 Vibes

6 p.m. – Mighty Mystic

8 p.m. – Roots of Creation

Sunday, May 28

Noon – The Flex Crew

2 p.m. – The Ark Band

4 p.m. – Lazo & Exodus

6 p.m. – Carlos Jones

8 p.m. – The Meditations

Tickets run $25-$125 depending on the day you purchase and whether you want to include a tequila sampling or have the VIP experience. Find all ticket information right here.

Remember to bring your chairs and blankets and winning attitude to the festival, but leave outside beverages and food at home (there are plenty of food truck options inside).