Cleveland’s own Machine Gun Kelly making ‘SNL’ debut this weekend

NEW YORK CITY (WJW) — Machine Gun Kelly is the musical guest on this weekend’s episode of Saturday Night Live, which he described on Twitter as a “Bucket List” moment.

The 30-year-old rapper/singer/actor, who attended Shaker Heights High School and has big love for Cleveland, has previously been emulated on the comedy sketch show by his friend Pete Davidson.

MGK’s September-released album, “Tickets to My Downfall,” which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 charts, was recently turned into a feature-length music video (as seen at the top of the story). Fans can expect songs from the record to make an appearance during the show.

Saturday’s episode will also feature actor John Krasinski as host. It starts at 11:30 p.m. and is the first episode of 2021.

“SNL” also announced two more weeks of guests, which includes Dan Levy and Phoebe Bridgers on Feb. 6 and Regina King and Nathaniel Rateliff on Feb. 13.