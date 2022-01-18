Cleveland’s getting a Pierogi Week this winter

CLEVELAND (WJW) — It was only a matter of time before Cleveland got a Pierogi Week. Already there are plenty of celebrations dedicated to pizza, beer and burgers, but now the humble Polish dumpling is getting its time in the spotlight.
The week runs Feb. 28 – March 6, and features restaurants from all over the Cleveland area putting their spin on the pierogi. As of Tuesday, those food establishments include:
- 49th Street Tavern
- All Saints Public House
- Astoria
- Das Schnitzel Haus
- Dick & Alice Sausage and Pierogi Haus
- Hofbrauhaus Cleveland
- Immigrant Son Brewery
- Jukebox
- Market Garden Brewery
- Nano Brew
- Nora’s Public House
- Rood Food & Pie
- Rowley Inn
- Schnitz Ale Brewery
- Teamz Restaurant and Bar
- The Ivy
- The Wild Goose
- Tony K’s
For $7, participants get three pierogi on their plate at each restaurant they try. People can also add beverages and appetizers to their orders and are asked to remember to tip generously.
Find out more about the first-ever Pierogi Week right here.