Cleveland’s getting a Pierogi Week this winter

CLEVELAND (WJW) — It was only a matter of time before Cleveland got a Pierogi Week. Already there are plenty of celebrations dedicated to pizza, beer and burgers, but now the humble Polish dumpling is getting its time in the spotlight.

The week runs Feb. 28 – March 6, and features restaurants from all over the Cleveland area putting their spin on the pierogi. As of Tuesday, those food establishments include:

49th Street Tavern

All Saints Public House

Astoria

Das Schnitzel Haus

Dick & Alice Sausage and Pierogi Haus

Hofbrauhaus Cleveland

Immigrant Son Brewery

Jukebox

Market Garden Brewery

Nano Brew

Nora’s Public House

Rood Food & Pie

Rowley Inn

Schnitz Ale Brewery

Teamz Restaurant and Bar

The Ivy

The Wild Goose

Tony K’s

For $7, participants get three pierogi on their plate at each restaurant they try. People can also add beverages and appetizers to their orders and are asked to remember to tip generously.

Find out more about the first-ever Pierogi Week right here.