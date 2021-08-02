Cleveland’s Capitol Theatre officially reopening this month with ‘Wizard of Oz’ showing

**Related Video Above: The Capitol Theatre canceled plans for reopening back in June.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The historic Capitol Theatre is finally reopening its doors after being closed much of the pandemic.

Come Thursday, Aug. 12, the Gordon Square location is offering a 7 p.m. showing of the 1939 musical “The Wizard of Oz.” New film showings then begin the following day.

Concessions, including popcorn, candy and beer options, are also returning. Those who are are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 are asked to still consider a mask expect for eating or drinking, while those who have not been vaccinated are required to wear one.

The 100-year-old theater, the only one on Cleveland’s west side, was previously supposed to open on July 17, but plans were stalled due to financial issues.

According to a recent Detroit Shoreway community newsletter, the theater run by Cleveland Cinemas raised at least $20,955 in donations, allowing them to reopen safely and confidently.

