Cleveland’s Brite Winter 2021 starts Wednesday, includes intimate outdoor shows and virtual event

**Find FOX 8’s preview of last year’s event in the video above.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Last February, not long before everything fell apart, Clevelanders gathered on the West Bank of the Flats to celebrate local music, art and beer in the cold during Brite Winter 2020. This year, the annual event is taking on a new form as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

This time around, festival planners are offering up a week-long celebration running Wednesday through Sunday, which includes a live stream event and some socially-distanced, outdoor concerts.

“This is our mini version of Homecoming Week for Brite Winter,” Morgan Passek, Marketing & Programming Chair and Brite Winter Board Member, said in a statement. “While we wish we could gather and jam together with all of Cleveland this week, we’re excited to get back to the roots of what Brite Winter is about in whatever small ways we can.”

The live stream event comes Friday with “TwiBrite Zone Episode 2: Homecoming,” which is showing on YouTube and Facebook at 7 p.m. RSVP for the free event right here, but registration is not required.

Live stream acts include: Apostle Jones, 10K Movement featuring Candi Fresca, Gumbo Dance Party, Aldus Mustache, Susie Underwood and Haley Morris.

A viewing party for the live stream will be held at The Lot by Platform Beer Co. in Ohio City from 6 p.m. -7 p.m. and 8 p.m.-9 p.m., with DJ Jul Big Green hosting.

The rest of the free performances are taking place on Phunkenship’s patio at 3135 Sackett Avenue. (Some limited igloo/greenhouse seating is available for both the Lot and Phunkenship for those who inquire):

Feb. 17 – Brent Kirby, 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Feb. 18 – Shawn Brewster, 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Feb. 20 – Beat Freak, 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Feb. 21 – Jason Patrick Meyers, 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.