Cleveland Play House canceling rest of ‘Light it Up!’ run due to COVID

CLEVELAND (WJW) — With an uptick in coronavirus cases in full swing, Cleveland Play House is not taking any chances, announcing Saturday its plans to cancel the remaining performances of “Light it Up!”

Anyone with tickets for the Saturday, Dec. 18-Wednesday, Dec. 22 shows at the Allen Theater is eligible for a full refund, among other options, and should be contacted by a ticket representative soon.

“In spite of vaccinations, regular testing, and other safety protocols, members of the cast/crew experienced breakthrough cases of COVID,” the theater company said in a statement. “While heartbroken to close this joyful and uplifting show six days early, we recognize we are not alone as several theatres on Broadway and across the country are in similar situations.”

The show, a brand new holiday musical, had previously been canceled earlier in the week due to coronavirus spread.

Other concert venues and theaters across Northeast Ohio are also choosing to cancel shows. Be sure to check local venues’ social media pages for all updates.

Find out more about ticket exchanges and how to watch a virtual performance of “Light it Up!” right here and right here.