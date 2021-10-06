Cleveland Pizza Week returns in November, once again offering up $8 pies

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland Pizza Week, one of the few times it’s truly acceptable to eat pizza every day, returns for its third iteration this fall.
From Monday, Nov. 8 through Sunday, Nov. 14, pizza lovers can score 10-inch (minimum) pizzas of all styles from shops around Cleveland and beyond. The pies are just $8, but that doesn’t include the cost of drinks or appetizers or tipping your servers/bartenders well.
Take a look at the list of participating restaurants and bars so far, according to the website, but note this is subject to change at any time:
- 27 Club Coffee
- 49th Street Tavern
- Bar Cento
- Beach Club Pizza Bistro
- Beerhead Bar & Eatery
- Biga Wood Fired Pizza
- Boom’s Pizza
- Citizen Pie
- Citizen Pie Roman Cafe
- Danny Boys Pizza
- Geraci’s
- Grumpy’s Cafe
- Inferno
- Market Garden Brewery
- My Pizzetta
- Ohio City Pizzeria
- Old School Pizza and Wings
- Pizza 216 Taphouse + Kitchen
- Pizza Whirl
- Salted Dough
- Sauce the City Pizza Express
- Sauced Pizzeria, Sauced Taproom
- Saucy Brew Works
- Sirna’s Farm Fresh Kitchen
- Sloppy Bob’s
- Tavern of Little Italy
- Teamz Restaurant & Bar
- Thirsty Dog Brewing Co.
- Tony K’s Bar & Grille
- Wild Eagle
- The Wild Goose
Participants are encouraged to track their pizza-eating progress through the helpful use of a passport (which should be available in the weeks to come), just as with other events like Cleveland Burger Week.
Eaters who earn four or more stamps on their passports can enter to win a $250 gift certificate.
Find out how to best prepare your stomach for Cleveland Pizza Week right here.