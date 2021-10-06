Cleveland Pizza Week returns in November, once again offering up $8 pies

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland Pizza Week, one of the few times it’s truly acceptable to eat pizza every day, returns for its third iteration this fall.

From Monday, Nov. 8 through Sunday, Nov. 14, pizza lovers can score 10-inch (minimum) pizzas of all styles from shops around Cleveland and beyond. The pies are just $8, but that doesn’t include the cost of drinks or appetizers or tipping your servers/bartenders well.

Take a look at the list of participating restaurants and bars so far, according to the website, but note this is subject to change at any time:

27 Club Coffee

49th Street Tavern

Bar Cento

Beach Club Pizza Bistro

Beerhead Bar & Eatery

Biga Wood Fired Pizza

Boom’s Pizza

Citizen Pie

Citizen Pie Roman Cafe

Danny Boys Pizza

Geraci’s

Grumpy’s Cafe

Inferno

Market Garden Brewery

My Pizzetta

Ohio City Pizzeria

Old School Pizza and Wings

Pizza 216 Taphouse + Kitchen

Pizza Whirl

Salted Dough

Sauce the City Pizza Express

Sauced Pizzeria, Sauced Taproom

Saucy Brew Works

Sirna’s Farm Fresh Kitchen

Sloppy Bob’s

Tavern of Little Italy

Teamz Restaurant & Bar

Thirsty Dog Brewing Co.

Tony K’s Bar & Grille

Wild Eagle

The Wild Goose

Participants are encouraged to track their pizza-eating progress through the helpful use of a passport (which should be available in the weeks to come), just as with other events like Cleveland Burger Week.

Eaters who earn four or more stamps on their passports can enter to win a $250 gift certificate.

Find out how to best prepare your stomach for Cleveland Pizza Week right here.