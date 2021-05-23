Cleveland Orchestra to resume in-person concerts at Severance Hall this fall

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Orchestra is heading back to the beauty and majesty of Severance Hall with concertgoers in attendance this fall.

Following difficult decisions over the 2020-2021 season, the Cleveland Orchestra did not return to in-person concerts at all, but instead offered new streamed programming on its Adella site and app. They are also returning to Blossom Music Center this summer (as seen in the video above).

Announcing the new 2021-2022 season today, orchestra fans can expect to hear plenty of favorites at the upcoming concerts, but also a slew of brand new works, some even commissioned by the orchestra.

“The world has changed over the past year, which for us meant cancelations, completely rethinking how we program, and reflecting on the upheaval and uncertainty that we have experienced in society and in our own lives,” Chief Artistic Officer Mark Williams said in a statement. “We took all of this into consideration in planning the 2021-22 Severance Hall season. It’s been empowering to embrace meaningful conversations about incorporating voices especially from people of color and women. Going forward, I’m encouraged that the strides we’ve made in realizing this season will become a template for the future.”

The first concert, aptly called “New Beginnings,” is scheduled for Oct. 14 under the direction of Music Director Franz Welser-Möst, who is back for his 20th season with the orchestra.

Updated health guidelines will be announced as the season nears, the orchestra said.

Find out more about the season’s repertoire and ticket packages, which currently start at $57, right here.