Cleveland Orchestra postpones in-person Severance Hall concerts again, plans summer return to Blossom

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Orchestra announced today they will not return to in-person concerts for the rest of the 2020-2021 Severance Hall season.

The orchestra had originally hoped to come back for in-person concerts for March through June, but due to continued coronavirus safety concerns, and a slow vaccine rollout, the decision was made to not bring audiences back.

“Performing live concerts for our community, has been our goal throughout this unusual season, but only when we could guarantee the health and safety of everyone involved — onstage and off,” President & CEO André Gremillet said in a statement. “Until recently, we had been optimistic that we could welcome audiences back to live performances at the beginning of March. However, with uncertainty around case numbers, the introduction of new virus variants, and extended vaccination schedules, we have concluded that we must make different plans for the months ahead.”

Meanwhile, the orchestra plans to continue offering new concerts and content on its streaming app, Adella.

The orchestra’s summer concerts at Blossom Music Center are also taking place this year, Gremillet said, with 10 concerts being offered in July and August, albeit with limited audience capacity and social distancing put in place. An announcement of concert lineups is expected soon.

Gremillet made clear he fully expects to be back this fall offering in-person concerts for classical music lovers.

Anyone who had tickets for the March-June concerts can choose to donate them, roll them over or receive a refund.

President & CEO of The #ClevelandOrchestra, André Gremillet, announces the cancellation of in-person concerts & the continuation of the digital #InFocus series for the remainder of the 2020-21 Severance Hall season.https://t.co/pv0iCrZJx5https://t.co/eurjkkYOLM — Cleveland Orchestra (@CleveOrchestra) February 3, 2021