Cleveland Orchestra cancels 2020 Christmas concerts

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Orchestra had hoped to help spread holiday cheer with in-person Christmas concerts at Severance Hall.

But due to the rise in coronavirus spread, the orchestra announced today those concerts, which would have been the first for an audience to be back in the building this season, are canceled.

The concerts were scheduled to run from Dec. 10-Dec. 23.

“We look forward to a brighter 2021 when we can perform Christmas concerts for our community again,” André Gremillet, President & CEO of The Cleveland Orchestra said in a statement. “In the meantime we will take care of our ticket holders for the 2020 concerts, offering all options including refunds, gift certificates and priority seating for next year. We will also be extremely grateful of any tickets that are donated back to us as we face the most significant crisis in the orchestra’s history.”

The orchestra (tentatively) plans to offer its first in-person concerts of the year in January.

You can find out more about the cancellation at the Cleveland Orchestra's website.

