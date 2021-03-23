Cleveland Cinemas offering free popcorn to moviegoers who get vaccinated

CLEVELAND (WJW) — In an effort to motivate movie lovers to go get their COVID-19 shots, the Cleveland Cinemas is offering a limited-time treat to those who can show a valid vaccination card.

That’s right, any patron of either the Cedar Lee Theatre in Cleveland Heights or Chagrin Cinemas in Chagrin Falls can receive a free popcorn between March 26 and April 30.

With the COVID-19 vaccine eligibility opening up to all adult Ohioans come March 29, opportunities to make good on the offer abound.

Vaccination cards must be for the person who is attending the movie screening.

Find a list of movies playing at the theaters right here.