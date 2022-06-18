CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland Burger Week is soon returning to Northeast Ohio featuring many of the local cheeseburgers you crave, and some you didn’t even know existed.

The week kicks off Monday, July 11 and runs through Sunday, July 17, serving up juicy $6 burger deals throughout the city and beyond at 50 or so restaurants.

This year’s participants include places like Flat Iron, Gunselman’s, Shake Shack, Southern Tier Brewing Co., Swensons and so many more. See a complete list right here.

Burger Week patrons are also reminded that wait times could be longer than normal due to demand, and restaurants could possibly run out of burgers each day. Many of the restaurants are offering take out options as well as carry out, but people are reminded to call ahead as every spot is different.

And it goes without saying but, as Burger Week planners suggest, do remember to tip well.

The week also includes a Burger Week passport (which are coming soon). Eat five burgers, or more, and earn the accompanying restaurant’s stamp on your passport as proof, and you can enter to win $250 in gift cards.

Learn more about Burger Week right here.