Chrissy Teigen shares heartbreaking news of losing baby following pregnancy complications

(WJW) — Model Chrissy Teigen shared some sad news with her fans early Thursday.

She and her husband, singer John Legend, lost the baby they were expecting.

“We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before,” Teigen wrote in a post on Twitter.

“We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions,” she wrote. “It just wasn’t enough.”

Teigen had been sharing her journey with her recent pregnancy complications on social media. She had been hospitalized since Sunday.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Teigen told her fans she was having a second blood transfusion. “Baby and I are completely fine,” she wrote.

Teigen said they named their baby Jack.

“Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever,” she wrote.

“To our Jack – I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you,” she said.

She thanked everyone who “has been sending us positive energy, thoughts and prayers. We feel all of your love and truly appreciate you.”

Teigen and Legend have two children — Luna and Miles.

“Everyday can’t be full of sunshine,” Teigen wrote. “On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it.”

Legend shared Teigen’s post and wrote, “We love you, Jack.”

Minutes after sharing the news, Teigen posted a second tweet. “Driving home from the hospital with no baby. How can this be real.”

Teigen has previously talked about her pregnancy complications as well as dealing with postpartum depression.

