Cheers! GLBC’s Christmas in July event moves to Progressive Field

**Related Video Above: Get in the festive mood with a look at a past GLBC first pour Christmas Ale event**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Great Lakes Brewing Co.’s Christmas in July event tradition is going big this year, moving from the brewpub to Progressive Field.

Baseball and beer fans can enjoy the company’s season Christmas Ale on tap throughout the stadium during the Indians game on Thursday, July 22.

It’s #ChristmasAtTheCorner, Tribe fans! Great Lakes Brewing Co. and the Cleveland @Indians are proud to present the first ever Christmas Ale in July celebration at Progressive Field on Thursday, July 22! Learn more here: https://t.co/UfBHJIwSaP#ChristmasAle | #OurCLE pic.twitter.com/hB2emG1tKt — GreatLakesBrewingCo. (@GLBC_Cleveland) July 6, 2021

“This is the first time we’ve carried out a Christmas Ale in July event at this scale, and we’re looking forward to pouring a lot of pints and spreading a lot of early holiday cheer in our hometown,” said Great Lakes Brewing Co. CEO Mark King in a statement.

A commemorative Christmas ale cup will be on sale during the game while supplies lost and people are also encouraged to wear their holiday best to the game, along with their usual Cleveland-themed gear.

Find tickets for the game here, and enter the accompanying Service Industry All Star Contest right here.

Bottles of the famed brew are also going to be available at the brewing company’s gift shop in Ohio City starting July 11.