Cheers! Cleveland Oktoberfest is coming back for two weekends

**Check out a previous Cleveland Oktoberfest, as seen in the video above**

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — Cleveland Oktoberfest is returning this year, following a hiatus in 2020 due to COVID-19, and is running not just one, but two weekends.

That’s right, this year’s iteration is being held at the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds in Middleburg Heights over Labor Day Weekend, Sept. 3-6, and also Sept. 10-11. And revelers can expect beer, German food, weiner dog races and polka tunes aplenty over that time.

“To be unable to have an event last year was a letdown for the Cleveland community,” CEO of Heritage Productions, Adam Roggenburk, said in a statement. “But, being able to extend this year’s festivities over two weekends, one being Labor Day weekend, I toast everyone who is making that possible. The people of Cleveland, Northeast Ohio and parts unknown deserve an oversized Oktoberfest celebration.”

According to event planners, Cleveland Oktoberfest is one of the largest such events held outside of Munich, Germany, and about 100,000 people are expected to attend this year.

Tickets are $12 for those who want to plan ahead, now through Aug. 1, and $15 at the door. Find tickets for the event right here.