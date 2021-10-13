Cheers! Cleveland Beer Week is back starting this weekend

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland Beer Week begins Saturday. Meaning you can celebrate Cleveland’s excellent supply of local breweries every single day through Oct. 24 with true purpose.

The event, which was started back in 2009 as a way to highlight local breweries, is truly a collaboration of many events running all week long.

Featured events include Saturday’s kickoff, Night at the Brewseum, which is a beer tasting at the Cleveland Museum of Natural History, along with tasting dinners and even a chocolate and beer pairing event.

Find out all about the various events right here. Tickets run $5 to $85 depending on how much you want to spend.

Once again, Cleveland Beer Week is offering a beer box packed with nine specially-brewed beers, a koozie and other swag. The starting cost is $65, but other beers can be added to your box for more money. Serious event participants can also fill out a collaboration passport for a chance to win prizes.

Participants, as always, are reminded to have fun and be safe.