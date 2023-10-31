CLEVELAND (WJW) — In honor of the tragic passing of actor Matthew Perry over the weekend, TBS has announced plans to play Chandler-centric “Friends” episodes back to back to back.
Chandler Bing, who Perry played for all 10 seasons of the show’s run from 1994-2004, was known as the funny one, saying fun things like: “I say more dumb things before 9 a.m. than most people say all day.”
The “Friends” marathon begins Wednesday and runs through Sunday, with varying times and themes.
Wednesday, expect 12 hours, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., of what TBS is dubbing the Best of Chandler episodes. Then Thursday, starting at 6 a.m., it’s the Best of Chandler and Joey’s Friendship for six hours. Friday shows off the Best of Chandler and Monica’s Relationship starting at 10 a.m. and running for two hours. Then the weekend features encore episodes again beginning at 6 a.m.
On Monday, the five remaining “Friends” cast members released a joint statement to People regarding their friend’s death.
“We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family,” they said, in part.
First responders were called to Perry’s Los Angeles home Saturday, where they discovered him in a jacuzzi. The country medical examiner’s office has not yet released a cause of death.
Perry’s tell-all book “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing: A Memoir,” which came out last year, got quite real into his addiction to alcohol and drugs and other health issues. He was 54 years old.