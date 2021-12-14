Chagrin Falls popcorn ball drop event is back to help ring in the New Year

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio (WJW) — What’s New Year’s Eve without … a huge popcorn ball?

Yes, the traditional Chagrin Falls New Year’s Eve Popcorn Ball Drop is back for it’s ninth iteration after a year off due to COVID-19. And this time, event planners are showing off the largest popcorn ball ever.

This year’s ball, nicknamed Jupiter, took more than three months to make and reportedly clocks in at over 250 pounds and is 6 feet in diameter.

While the ball won’t be dropped until New Year’s Eve, spectators can catch a glimpse of the true artwork in a display at the Chagrin Falls Popcorn Shop on 53 North Main Street starting Wednesday.

The ball drop festivities kick off around 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 31, with the popcorn ball perched on top of the Chagrin Falls Village Flag Pole.