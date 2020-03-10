Cedar Point announces sneak peek events for 150th anniversary season

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) – Cedar Point opens May 9.

But they have a few things planned for people who want to check things out a little early.

“Just for Fun Weekend” will be held May 2 and 3.

You can reserve a ticket online and purchase a wristband

Guests will be able to try some of the new food, visit with characters and see a special movie celebrating Cedar Point’s history.

People who purchased a wristband will have access to rides, including Valravn, GateKeeper, maXair, Raptor, Kiddy Kingdom, Planet Snoopy and Wicket Twister.

The park will also hold a black tie gala May 2. Tickets are $150.

