NEW YORK (WJW) — Cleveland Cavaliers player Kevin Love married his longtime girlfriend, model Kate Bock, at the New York City Public Library over the weekend.

Plenty of NBA stars, along with family and friends, were in attendance at “The Great Gatsby”-themed nuptials, with all asked to wear black or white.

The pair, who announced their engagement last January, live in Manhattan when Love isn’t at work in Cleveland, so it made sense to have the wedding there.

“Kevin and I are both very curious people and love literature, art, and history and the New York Public Library encompasses all of that in such a romantic setting,” Bock told People in a recent interview. “It evokes the old-school New York glamour we were searching for and is so iconic to the city that we love.”

There aren’t many pictures of the ceremony yet, but LeBron James’ wife Savannah was among the attendees Saturday, posting a photo of herself wearing all black along with the caption “It’s all LOVE” on her Instagram.

Back in April, Love divulged to People what he and Bock, both 34, expected from their wedding.

“We always say, besides the ceremony and getting through that, it’s going to be about us. We want to make it about our life and all of our friends within that,” he said. “So we’re going to kind of celebrate just all those relationships and getting those people together. That’s how it should be.”

Rather than have a gift registry, the pair reportedly asked guests to donate to the Kevin Love Fund.